Acting mayor questions port project

CEBU City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is investigating whether the Cebu Port Authority’s (CPA) port expansion project might obstruct heritage structures in the Aduana area.

In an interview on Saturday, May 25, 2024, Garcia said he wanted to avoid a scenario similar to the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project, where the construction of a bus station near the Capitol was opposed and halted due to its “disruptive” design.

Garcia’s main concern was that the port expansion could block the view of the historically significant Malacañang sa Sugbo (now the National Museum of Cebu) and the

Compaña Maritima.

He met with CPA officials on Friday, May 24, to discuss the project’s status and potential impacts.

He said CPA general manager Francisco Comendador III assured him that there would be no vertical constructions that would block the view of the National Museum.

However, Garcia wanted the CPA to present the exact plan or design for the area.

“Bisan pa’g ni-assure sila (Despite their assurance), I want to see the plans,” he said.

It was also not determined if the CPA had secured the necessary authorization from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

The law mandates the protection of structures and edifices older than 50 years, and any construction within designated buffer zones requires NHCP authoriziation.

Earlier this year, Vice Mayor Garcia brought forth the motion urging the Office of the Building Official to issue a cease and desist order against the construction of the bus station near the Capitol. The Cebu City Council approved it during its regular session last Feb. 28.

Garcia, on Saturday, stood firm in his position to protect the historical value of the Capitol building.

He said they already sent a letter to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts regarding the CBRT project’s possible violations of the heritage law, but that they had yet to receive a reply.

In the meantime, he said, they plan to send a letter to the Department of Transportation, which is the implementing agency, to ask for an update on the project’s status.

Garcia said the letter will also be signed by Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

Meanwhile, the acting mayor also sought a partnership with the CPA to manage the Compania Maritima and other heritage structures in the Aduana area.

Garcia said both parties agreed to reopen the Puso Village and the mechanical parking that are part of Cebu City and Megawide’s Carbon modernization project, among others, but there are still no written agreements or a specific time frame.

“There is really nothing written in stone, apan nag-agree nga ato ni i-develop ang mga (but we agreed to develop the) areas subject to litigation. Cooperation lang jud (We just need to cooperate),” he said.

He said both parties agreed to come up with a draft agreement by next week.

Garcia said the matter might take time since there is a pending case in the Court of Appeals regarding the ownership of the area.

“Nagsabot lang mi nga (We just agreed that) let’s not talk about the ownership of the property. It is already in the jurisdiction of the court. Sila nay mo-decide (They will be the ones to decide) as to the ownership,” Garcia said.

He said opening the Puso Village would benefit several small-business owners, while the mechanical parking lot would accommodate 120 to 150 vehicles.

He also said the court would have to approve any agreement between the two parties since there is an ongoing injunction on the matter.

“I have to get the authority coming from the council before I could sign the MOA (memorandum of agreement) or compromise agreement, and we have to submit it to the court and the court has to approve it. After that, the construction can start,” Garcia said. / AML