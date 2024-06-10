Acting mayor revokes biometric time record exemptions amid 'scam'

ACTING Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has revoked the biometric daily time record exemptions following a report on an alleged scam involving an employee who received salary even without a time record.

The allegation was made by the Facebook page Cebu Updates (CU), the page formerly owned by the Cebu City Public Information Office, on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

In its post, CU alleged that Dante Arcilla, officer-in-charge of Management Information and Computer Services (MICS), received his salary even without any entry in the BDTR.

In a press conference on Monday, June 10, 2024, Garcia said he already instructed the Human Resource and Development Office (HRDO) to revoke all the exemptions.

“I have already instructed the HRDO and the city administrator and I will sign it today, revoking all biometric exemptions of all employees,” Garcia said.

Garcia said employees who wished to be exempted from the daily time record should personally come to him to provide justification for their exemption.

“That does not mean to say that nobody will be issued an exemption, they just have to come to my office personally and they have to defend why they should be exempted in the biometrics,” Garcia said.

“They can still apply for a biometric exemption, they will just have to submit a letter explaining why they need the biometric exemption,” he added.

Arcilla denied the allegation on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

He said that the nature of his work, which often extended beyond regular working hours, exempted him from recording his time in and out.

“I am never off work. I am working 24 hours a day,” Arcilla said.

Arcilla said that he consistently reports to the mayor's office and collaborates with the city administrator, highlighting that these offices could verify his attendance at work.

Arcilla said that his work involves establishing the appropriate information infrastructure, directing systems and applications for the city, ensuring proper security for vital city data, and implementing relevant policies.

(AML)