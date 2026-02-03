Acting Minglanilla Mayor vows business as usual despite suspensions

She acknowledged the personal difficulty of the situation but said her responsibility as a public servant takes precedence.

“As a wife, this hurts. But as a public servant, my duty is clear,” Enad said.

She assured residents that the municipal government will maintain the same level of service provided under the previous administration, stressing that protecting residents and ensuring the welfare of Minglanilla remain her priorities.

Enad also pledged steady and drama-free leadership, saying constituents can expect fair decisions and honest service during her term as acting mayor.

“There will be no drama. Only work for the people,” she said.

The suspension is set to last for one year. Under the law, Enad will serve as acting mayor during the suspension period, while the remaining council seats are vacant unless otherwise legally filled. (JJL)