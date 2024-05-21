Acting vice mayor defends renting portalets, portabaths

ACTING Cebu City Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros defended the procurement process for the rental of portalets, portabaths and other items that will be used in the Palarong Pambansa in July.
In an interview with reporters on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, Hontiveros said it’s more cost-effective than purchasing new ones.
The City allocated a budget of P18 million to rent 478 portalets and portabaths that will be spread across 20 schools that will serve as billeting quarters for visiting delegates.
Hontiveros said the budget also includes logistics, installation, and the cleaning and maintenance of the portalets and portabaths.
“Not all the classrooms have a CR in every room. Some of the classrooms are located inside old buildings. The CRs are found outside at both ends of the building,” he said in Cebuano.
He said that some delegates will start arriving on June 30 and will stay until July 16.
Hontiveros said that if the City buys a new portalet or portabath, it will have to shell out around P75,000 to P90,000 for each unit. That amount doesn’t include additional expenses like storage and maintenance, among others, he said.
Impractical
It’s also impractical since the City will only be using them during the Palaro, he said.
This was his reaction to Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia who directed the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) to suspend all Palarong Pambansa-related procurements last Monday, May 20, so he could review them.
A vlogger had alleged that the City had allotted P21 million to rent portalets and portabaths, plus another P11 for tumblers. He said the City also had another budget for bed rolls and blankets, among others.
The vlogger also commented that some city councilors would benefit from the purchase of these “overpriced” items.
Hontiveros clarified that the current supplier won after it placed a bid of P18 million from the proposed budget of P21 million.
As for the P11 million budget for tumblers, the amount already includes the purchase of hygiene kits and T-shirt to be distributed to the 12,000 delegations.
He said he already explained the situation to Garcia when they met last Monday.
Hontiveros is a member of the executive committee that oversees the preparations of the Palarong Pambansa. He is also chairman of the council committee on sports.
He said he does not want to pursue legal actions against the vlogger for the latter’s “malicious” allegations, but he wants him to issue a public apology.
The City Government allocated P405 million for the hosting of the annual multi-sport event involving student-athletes from 17 regions of the country with P200 million coming from general funds and P205 million from the supplemental budget.
Cebu City hosted the Palaro in 1954 and 1994. / EHP