Acting vice mayor defends renting portalets, portabaths

ACTING Cebu City Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros defended the procurement process for the rental of portalets, portabaths and other items that will be used in the Palarong Pambansa in July.

In an interview with reporters on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, Hontiveros said it’s more cost-effective than purchasing new ones.

The City allocated a budget of P18 million to rent 478 portalets and portabaths that will be spread across 20 schools that will serve as billeting quarters for visiting delegates.

Hontiveros said the budget also includes logistics, installation, and the cleaning and maintenance of the portalets and portabaths.

“Not all the classrooms have a CR in every room. Some of the classrooms are located inside old buildings. The CRs are found outside at both ends of the building,” he said in Cebuano.

He said that some delegates will start arriving on June 30 and will stay until July 16.

Hontiveros said that if the City buys a new portalet or portabath, it will have to shell out around P75,000 to P90,000 for each unit. That amount doesn’t include additional expenses like storage and maintenance, among others, he said.