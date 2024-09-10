Acting vice mayor loses health committee chairmanship

POLITICAL alliances in Mandaue City appear to be weakening following a recent shake-up in the City Council.

Acting Vice Mayor Nerrisa Soon-Ruiz was unexpectedly removed from her position as chairperson of the health committee during the council’s regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.

Although Soon-Ruiz said the move surprised her, she admitted that it was not entirely unexpected given her dual role as acting vice mayor.

The reassignment was framed as a measure to lessen the burden of Soon-Ruiz’s workload.

“Nakalitan ko ba kay maayo unta kon wala ko nag-trabaho. It is expected but I did not expect it now. Political na man sad ni gud, pero motabang gihapon mi nila kon patabangon mi,” Soon-Ruiz said, adding that she was dismayed by the timing.

(I was taken aback because it wasn’t as if I hadn’t been active in the committee… It was probably politically motived, but I will still help if they ask me.)

City Councilor Flueritz Gayle Jumao-as explained that the move was intended to help Soon-Ruiz manage her responsibilities more effectively by relieving her of the committee chairmanship.

Jumao-as also manifested the vacancy of the health committee.

Traditionally, vice mayors are not assigned committee chairmanships to allow them to focus on their broader duties with the City Council, she added.

“I know kaya niya pero to lessen her burden isip tabang niya ba nga ma-lessen iyang burden sa iyang trabaho, maka focus siya as acting vice mayor,” said Jumao-as.

(I know she could handle the job but we wanted to lessen her burden so she could focus on being acting vice mayor.)

She reiterated that the decision to remove Soon-Ruiz was made with good intentions, aimed at supporting her in her new role.

Despite Soon-Ruiz’s concerns about potential political motivations behind the move, Jumao-as said the council only wanted to help her manage her expanded responsibilities

City Councilors Andreo Icalina and Cesar Cabahug, who are reportedly close to Soon-Ruiz, voluntarily stepped down from their chairmanships of the agriculture and energy committees, respectively.

Their resignations were reportedly anticipated as part of a broader restructuring within the council.

The council has appointed replacements for the vacated positions: Dante Borbajo will now chair the committee on Energy, Editha Cabahug will take over the agriculture Committee and Cynthia Remedio will lead the committee on health. / CAV