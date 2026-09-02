Activist listed as Cebu’s most wanted arrested on attempted murder warrant

POLICE arrested an activist identified as the number one most wanted person in Cebu province in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, on Monday, August 31, 2026.

Arrested at 5:56 p.m. in connection with an attempted murder case was John Tabada Ruiz, 54, vice president of Makabayan Visayas and identified in the Periodic Status Report as Deputy Secretary 2 of the Cebu Party Committee.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Cebu City Field Unit (CIDG-Cebu City) served the warrant at Ruiz’s residence.

The operation was conducted with the CIDG-7 Regional Special Operation Team, Regional Intelligence Unit 7, Provincial Intelligence Team of Negros Occidental and Guadalupe Police Station.

The warrant was issued by Judge Walter Zorilla, presiding judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 55 in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental, with bail set at P120,000.

Ruiz said he had just attended a rally at the University of the Philippines Cebu for National Heroes Day when police arrested him as he returned home.

He said he did not resist the arrest and was prepared to face the case in court, but described the charge as fabricated.

Ruiz said the case dates back to January 2024 and questioned why the warrant was served only now.

He also denied involvement in any armed encounter, saying this was already his second case.

He recalled being accused in 2023 of involvement in an armed encounter in Toboso, Negros Occidental.

“I am indeed active as an activist, but I was never involved in any armed encounter that they may be alleging,” Ruiz said in Cebuano.

He questioned why the cases against him involved incidents in Negros Occidental despite his being based in Cebu City.

Ruiz alleged that the cases were fabricated to silence activists and intimidate young people supporting their cause.

He said the arrest would not stop him from criticizing the government, particularly over what he described as the continued misuse of public funds. (AYB)