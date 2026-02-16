Activists to face trial over Sept. anti-corruption rally

SEVERAL activists will face trial over a September 2025 protest questioning alleged corruption in government flood control projects, a case progressive group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Central Visayas described as “political harassment.”

In a statement issued on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, Bayan Central Visayas said police filed charges under Batas Pambansa 880, or the Public Assembly Act of 1985, against individuals who joined a rally held last Sept. 5.

The protest, organized by progressive groups, called out the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) over alleged anomalies in flood control projects. Activists claimed the projects involved billions of pesos in public funds.

Bayan said the Office of the Cebu City Prosecutor has elevated the case to court.

Accused individuals

Those charged include Jaime Paglinawan, chairman of Bayan Central Visayas and Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo-Kilusang Mayo Uno (AMA Sugbo-KMU); Belinda Allere of Panaghugpong Kadamay Cebu; John Ruiz, chairman of Bayan Muna Central Visayas; Howell Villacrusis, secretary general of AMA Sugbo-KMU; Victor Sumampong Jr. of BMP Sanlakas; and student leader Jian Rick Pelayo.

The group said several respondents did not receive subpoenas and that some were identified through photographs despite not participating in the rally.

Bayan added that some respondents have yet to receive copies of the prosecutor’s resolution.

On Sept. 5, Cebu-based progressive groups hurled tomatoes at the DPWH logo outside its Cebu City District Engineering Office in Barangay Tinago. The protest coincided with the scheduled 2026 budget deliberations of the DPWH at the House of Representatives.

The protesters condemned what they described as anomalous flood control projects, including alleged “ghost projects” and the supposed lavish lifestyle of some contractors. Sanlakas Cebu, Kabataan and student activists joined the rally.

“No permit, no rally”

In an eight-page resolution dated Nov. 12, the Office of the Cebu City Prosecutor ordered the filing of criminal charges against the respondents for organizing and participating in a rally without a permit.

The resolution said the group gathered at approximately 8:30 a.m. along S. Osmeña St. to protest alleged corruption in flood control projects.

Police officers reported that the assembly became disorderly, with protesters shouting “unsavory words” and throwing tomatoes and other objects at the DPWH fence. The incident caused minor property damage and disrupted access to the government office.

Authorities said no permit was secured from the mayor’s office for the activity.

Capt. Jade Basingao of the Cebu City Police Office Station 3 filed the complaint.

Assistant City Prosecutor Lei Maurae Babatuan found enough evidence against the respondents, saying there is reasonable certainty of conviction based on police affidavits and witness statements. The respondents failed to submit counter-affidavits to refute the allegations, the resolution said.

While the Constitution protects the right to assemble, the state has sovereign police power to regulate such actions for public safety, the resolution added.

Under the law, organizers of assemblies held without a permit face imprisonment ranging from six months and one day to six years.

Batas Pambansa 880 requires organizers of public assemblies to secure a permit from local government units.

Section 6 outlines the “no permit, no rally” policy while recognizing the constitutional right to peaceful assembly under Article 3, Section 4 of the 1987 Constitution. The law was enacted in 1985 during the term of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. / EHP