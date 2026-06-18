Actor diagnosed with ‘super rare’ breast cancer

Former professional wrestler and actor Tyler Mane has revealed that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer, a disease that is relatively rare among men.

Mane, 59, best known for playing Sabretooth in the X-Men film franchise, shared in an Instagram video that he has already begun chemotherapy treatment.

“I have some bad news. I started chemo today. One in 750 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and I’m one of them. Because it’s rarely talked about, it’s usually found at later stages and has worse outcomes. I want to change that,” Mane said.

The actor admitted that his initial instinct was to keep the diagnosis private because he felt embarrassed. However, he later realized that speaking publicly about his condition could help raise awareness among other men.

“I’ll be honest, my first reaction was to keep it secret. I mean it’s kind of embarrassing. But then I found out that men are more likely to be diagnosed in advanced stages because it’s not talked about and not looked for. In fact, my doctors all dismissed it and it was only because my wife pushed me to get the lump removed that I got in early,” he said.

Mane stressed the importance of early detection, noting that cancer is more treatable when it is found in its early stages.

Aside from the X-Men franchise, Mane also appeared in “Deadpool & Wolverine,” “Troy” and portrayed the iconic slasher character Michael Myers in “Halloween” and “Halloween II.” / TRC S