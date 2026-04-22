Actress Sue Prado dies at 44

Character actress Sue Prado died at the age of 44 on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, reportedly due to a heart attack.

In a Facebook post, her sister May Shereen confirmed her passing but did not disclose the cause of death.

Prado was set to celebrate her 45th birthday on May 18.

Her sudden passing shocked many in the industry, as she had just attended the story conference for the film “The Flying Red Balloon” on April 11.

The actress was last seen in FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, where she portrayed the wife of Mark Lapid’s character.

She also appeared in series such as Gameboys, Abot Kamay na Pangarap, Prinsesa ng City Jail, and My Father’s Wife. Her notable film credits include Barber’s Tales, Oro, Area, Himpapawid, Dagsin, Thelma, Ilustrado, and Madrasta.

Prado also served as a juror at the 3rd Sharm El Sheikh Asian Film Festival in 2019. / TRC S