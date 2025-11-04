Acts of God what Cebu car owners should know about insurance after flooding

When Typhoon Tino barreled into Cebu before dawn on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, it left more than flooded roads in its wake. At least 40 barangays were hit, according to the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council under Councilor Dave Tumulak. By sunrise, cars sat half-submerged along major streets, while others were carried off and piled by the current.

For many motorists, the same question came up the moment the waters receded: Will insurance cover the damage? The answer — sometimes yes, sometimes no — depends on what kind of protection you actually bought.

(Note: This article provides general information only and does not replace policy wording or legal advice. Always confirm details directly with your insurer or a licensed insurance broker.)

Here’s what every car owner should know when filing claims after a flood, based on guidance from the Insurance Commission’s official tariff and local insurance providers:

Check your policy, not just your agent’s word

A standard comprehensive car insurance usually covers loss, theft and third-party damage — but not always flood damage. Coverage for typhoons, floods, earthquakes and other natural events (called Acts of Nature or Acts of God) is usually an add-on, something you have to request and pay extra for.

If you’re unsure, call your insurer and ask them to explain your coverage in plain language. Policies vary, and your agent’s summary might not tell the whole story.

Take photos before touching anything

Insurers rely on evidence, so start with documentation. Take clear photos and videos of the car — inside, outside, under the hood — and of the flood scene around it. Don’t move the car or try to restart it yet. Keep timestamps and note where the flooding happened.

If your barangay or police office issues a certification about the flood, secure one; insurers often require an official report for disaster-related claims.

Call your insurance company right away

Notify your insurer as soon as possible. Most have hotlines and claim portals. Take note of your claim reference number and the name of the person you spoke to. Ask what documents are needed and how soon to submit them.

Delays and incomplete papers are common reasons claims get rejected.

Don’t start repairs until the adjuster arrives

Insurers usually send an assessor to inspect your car. Avoid major repairs until after this visit. If safety repairs are urgent — like draining the battery or drying wiring — take photos and keep receipts, then inform your insurer.

Know when a car is a total loss

Flooded engines can be expensive to fix. If the cost of repair comes close to your car’s market value, your insurer may declare it a “constructive total loss.” Ask how they calculate this.

Keep a record of everything

Keep a small claims folder with photos, receipts, reports and correspondence. It helps when your claim is reviewed or if disputes arise later.

If denied, you can appeal

If your claim is rejected, request the denial in writing. You can appeal through the insurer’s internal process, or file a complaint with the Insurance Commission — the government body that regulates insurance companies.

Plan ahead for next time

If you live in a low-lying area, check whether your next renewal includes Acts of God coverage. Park on higher ground when heavy rain is forecast. And always keep digital copies of your policy and car photos in a cloud folder.

If your car gets flooded

Don’t start the engine. Disconnect the battery only if it’s safe. Call your insurer and a towing service. Once the car’s secured, remove wet items and air out the interior. Have the car towed to a certified repair center — not a street-side shop — for inspection and cleaning.

Flooding is part of Cebu’s rainy-season reality. Knowing your coverage before disaster strikes can mean the difference between a stressful loss and a manageable claim. As Cebu cleans up after Tino, take the time to check your insurance papers — it’s one less thing to worry about when the next storm hits.