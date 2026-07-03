Adamanta introduces album villain in new single ‘The Omens of Doom’

The release also serves as the official announcement of Follow the Brave, a concept album inspired by the tradition of epic storytelling.

“We chose this song to announce that we are soon going to be releasing our album ‘Follow the Brave,’ which is our attempt at reviving the old artform of ‘epics,’” the band said.

While traditional Filipino epics can last for hours or even days when performed, Adamanta said its version condenses the experience into a 50-minute record.

“We could only write about 50 minutes of material unlike older Filipino epics which would last hours or days, but I think it’s a decent attempt from the band,” the group added.