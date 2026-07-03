Adamanta introduces album villain in new single ‘The Omens of Doom’

CEBU-BASED symphonic folk metal band Adamanta has released its latest single, The Omens of Doom, the first taste of its forthcoming concept album, Follow the Brave.
The band said the song introduces Mambabarang, the main antagonist of the album’s story, who challenges the narrative’s heroine, the Highland Queen.
“Our newest single, ‘The Omens of Doom,’ is the introduction of the villain of our album, ‘Mambabarang,’” Adamanta told SunStar Cebu.
“He taunts the ‘Highland Queen’ of the story with how futile anything she does is before the might of Bakunawa,” the band added.
The track draws on Filipino mythology and imagery associated with disaster and misfortune. According to Adamanta, the song references “things that are considered extremely bad omens like restless oceans, storms, animals screaming in panic, and of course, the lunar eclipse.”
The release also serves as the official announcement of Follow the Brave, a concept album inspired by the tradition of epic storytelling.
“We chose this song to announce that we are soon going to be releasing our album ‘Follow the Brave,’ which is our attempt at reviving the old artform of ‘epics,’” the band said.
While traditional Filipino epics can last for hours or even days when performed, Adamanta said its version condenses the experience into a 50-minute record.
“We could only write about 50 minutes of material unlike older Filipino epics which would last hours or days, but I think it’s a decent attempt from the band,” the group added.
The upcoming album continues a creative direction the band has pursued for years—drawing inspiration from Visayan history, mythology and warrior culture. In 2021, Adamanta released Conquer, a song that reimagined themes originally inspired by Viking warriors through the lens of the pre-colonial Visayan Pintados.
“Conquer came about from a thirst to connect with our roots. It's both a prayer and promise to be strong and seek glory with the help of our ancestors,” the band said in an earlier interview.
Formed in 2016 as Chrono Storm X before adopting the name Adamanta in 2018, the band blends power metal and symphonic elements with stories rooted in local culture. The group has said its music aims to introduce audiences to the adventurous spirit of Visayan warriors, seafarers and folklore while drawing influence from fantasy works such as The Lord of the Rings.
Adamanta is also accepting pre-orders for Follow the Brave through its official merchandise page. Fans who pre-order will receive a limited-edition 8-bit version of the band’s songs stored on a floppy disk.
“Why floppy disks? Because it’s a medium that’s almost dead and, like our songs, floppies harken to something from the past that still wants to be remembered,” the band said.
Follow the Brave is expected to be released later this year. (JGS)