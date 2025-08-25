Adamson 5, CSB clinch finals berths

THE Adamson University (AdU) Soaring Falcons defeated the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (UPHSD) Altas, 67-58, in their knockout match at the Cebu City Inter-Collegiate Invitational basketball tournament at the City Sports Institute Gym in Sawang Calero on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025.

With the win, coach Nash Racela’s Soaring Falcons secured the second spot in the championship match, where they will face the waitlisted College of St. Benilde++++ (CSB) Blazers.

This marks the first time that Adamson, representing the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), and St. Benilde, from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), play against each other in a championship match (ongoing as of press time Monday).

“We can expect a good game against them (St. Benilde). We just want to do better than what we did in our first game against them,” said Racela.

On Aug. 21, Adamson was surprisingly defeated by St. Benilde in the elimination round, 69-62, in a game thoroughly controlled by the Blazers under coach Charles Tiu.

Racela revealed that while they’ve previously faced St. Benilde in tune-up matches, this will be their first encounter in a championship game.

Although he acknowledged the Blazers’ strength, Racela emphasized that Adamson plans to capitalize on areas where they hold an advantage.

He mentioned that the presence of their foreign import, 6’9 Alou Gaye from Senegal, is one of their edges in this match.

“We have a foreign athlete. That should give us an advantage,” Racela said.

On the other hand, the Blazers have rising Filipino-American star SJ Moore, one of the most promising young athletes in Philippine basketball.

Against Perpetual Help, mentored by Nash’s brother Olsen Racela, Adamson pulled away in the fourth quarter as Matthew Montebon and Matty Erolon hit back-to-back three-point shots.

They posted their biggest lead at 63-49 midway through the final period, 63-49, dimming the Altas’ hopes of a comeback.

Earlier in the day, St. Benilde completed a clean sweep of the elimination round with a 4-0 record, capping it off with a 66-53 win over the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors.

The Warriors, who defeated the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars on opening day, were also playing against the UPHSD Altas for the third-place honor as of press time. / JBM