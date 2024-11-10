Adamson, FEU complete UAAP volley semis cast

MANILA – Defending champion Adamson University and Far Eastern University - Diliman (FEU-D) completed Sunday, November 10, 2024, the semifinals cast in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 girls’ volleyball tournament at Paco Arena here.

Adamson defeated De La Salle – Zobel (DLSZ), 25-19, 25-13, 28-26, to take the last semifinals spot at 6-3.

Ellaine Gonzalvo scored 12 points on eight attacks and four aces, while Samantha Cantada and Abegail Segui chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Lady Baby Falcons.

“We’re just preparing for this. For the kids, to gain experience with this situation,” Adamson coach JP Yude said in an interview. “We’re back to training, viewing how to study our opponent, especially our last two games.”

Aislinn Alemaña had 11 attacks for DLSZ, which slid to fifth at 3-7.

FEU-D, on the other hand, pulled off a 25-17, 25-22, 25-15 victory over University of the Philippines Integrated School (UPIS) to tie University of Santo Tomas in second place at 7-2.

Sheila Pascual had 19 points on 15 attacks and two blocks for the Lady Baby Tamaraws.

Aleah Devosora added 11 points on six attacks and five aces, while Cathlyn Umal and Franz Premaylon scored eight points each.

“We’re happy to be in the top four,” FEU-D coach Joanne Bunag said. “I told the kids, the goal is to make it to top two because the top two have the advantage.”

UPIS is in sixth place at 2-8.

In the other game, National University beat Ateneo de Manila University, 25-2, 25-9, 25-11, to stay on top at 8-1.

Ateneo is winless in 10 outings.

Harlyn Serneche led the Lady Bullpups with 16 points, including 13 attacks, while Denesse Daylisan and Diza Berayo added 10 points apiece. / PNA