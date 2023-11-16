Adamson stuns NU, stays alive in UAAP Final Four

THE Adamson University Soaring Falcons stayed in the hunt for a berth in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball Final Four after they slayed the National University Bulldogs, 68-62, on Wednesday night, Nov. 15, 2023 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Soaring Falcons rose to 6-7, just one game behind fourth-running Ateneo de Manila University. To force a playoff for the last postseason ticket, Adamson must win against the University of the East Red Warriors on Sunday, while hoping that the Blue Eagles lose on Saturday against the De La Salle University Green Archers.

“It’s always tough when we face NU. Over the years, the game has always been close,” said Adamson head coach Nash Racela.

Jake Figueroa’s free throws with 37 seconds left narrowed NU’s deficit to just four, 60-64. However, the Soaring Falcons wasted 14 seconds before former University of the Visayas standout Joshua Yerro scored a crucial layup with 22 seconds to go, making it 66-60.

Kean Baclaan drew a foul and drained both of his free throws on the other end, but Matt Erolon did the same for Adamson for the final tally with 17.9 seconds remaining.

Didat Hanapi led the Soaring Falcons with 13 points and six rebounds.

Matthew Montebon added 12 points, six rebounds, and five assists, while Ced Manzano also contributed 12 points, three rebounds and two blocks for the Soaring Falcons.