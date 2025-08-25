Adamson tops SSL Cebu leg

THE Adamson University Lady Falcons dominated the three-day 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Cebu Leg tournament, capping it off with a 25-15, 26-24, 25-14 victory over the Ateneo de Manila University Lady Blue Eagles on Sunday, Aug. 24, at the Mandaue Sports Complex.

Team captain Shaina Nitura led the Lady Falcons to their first championship title with 23 points, including two consecutive service aces that sealed the match and completed their three-game sweep of the tournament.

The Alas Pilipinas member recorded 15 attacks, four aces, and four kill blocks, earning her the Best Player of the Cebu Leg award.

“I thank God for the performance of my players. I thank God for this tournament where we got three straight wins. I’m very proud of the girls and really happy to see them gradually making progress,” said Lady Falcons head coach JP Yude.

Adamson’s dominant win also benefited the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc (Cesafi) champions University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors, who secured second place.

The Lady Warriors clinched the runner-up spot after defeating their rivals University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14, in their last match of the competition, sponsored by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, and R&B Milk Tea.

USC earlier defeated Ateneo de Manila University in a thrilling five-set match on Saturday, finishing the tournament with a 2-1 record, while the USPF Lady Panthers (USPF) wound up winless.

The tournament now heads to Batangas for the third and final leg, scheduled for Aug. 29–31.

Participating teams in this leg include NCAA champion College of St. Benilde, Letran, Far Eastern University, and University of Batangas. / JBM