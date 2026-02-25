Adarna addresses 'good provider' claims about Ramsay

ELLEN Adarna took to Instagram to clarify the child support arrangement for their daughter, Liana “Lili,” pushing back against claims that Derek Ramsay has been a consistently “good provider.”

Adarna revealed she received a credit card with a P50,000 limit after prompting — an amount she said covers only part of their daughter’s expenses.

She stressed that support should be fair and proactive, not reliant on reminders or public perception.

Her remarks sparked discussions online about financial responsibility and co-parenting dynamics. (NPG)