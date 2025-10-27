Adarna calls out Diaz over false rumor

CEBUANA actress Ellen Adarna has called out talent manager and columnist Ogie Diaz for spreading false claims linking Sarah Lahbati to her alleged split with husband Derek Ramsay.

Over the weekend, Ellen took to her Instagram stories to clarify that Lahbati had nothing to do with the rumored breakup and denied claims that a property sale was involved.

Sharing a screenshot of her conversation with Lahbati, Ellen tagged Diaz and wrote: “Mama Og… please verify your sources. Sarah and I are just laughing about this. Laro ka.”

She added that she could afford to buy her own house and clarified that Lahbati is not a real estate agent. “If I wanted to buy a house sooo bad, I’d buy it myself. And Sarah isn’t a house agent — it’s not even part of her skill set. Grabe ang remix ng stories,” Ellen wrote.

Lahbati also posted a reaction on her Instagram stories, saying, “Every Sunday may hanash while I mind my own business hahahaha.”

Diaz earlier claimed on his online show that Lahbati had tried to sell a house to Ellen and Derek but that Ramsay could not afford it. “It’s better if they clarify whether Sarah Lahbati was the one convincing Ellen to buy the house. Is that true, Sarah?” Diaz said in his program. / HBL