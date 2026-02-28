Adarna: Derek challenged JLC to a fight

ELLEN ADARNA continued her series of revelations against Derek Ramsay.

She claimed that Derek had challenged John Lloyd Cruz — the father of her first child, Elias — to a fight not just once, but twice.

“Fun fact — hinamon din nyang away si JL in real life #truth,” Ellen wrote on her Instagram Story.

“Hahaha daming nag message. Basta ang importante ang ending — ang ending ay hindi cya pinatulan, walang suntukan kc puro cya parang chihuahua (cry laughing face emoji) na hypnotize ata si JL sa dami nyang sinabi, naguluhan at nalito lololol this happened twice,” she added.

During a Q&A session, a netizen also asked whether Derek gave her an allowance as his wife.

Ellen responded: “‘Sus ’day, it was a topic before, ‘no? Like you know, husbands giving allowances to their wives and witness ang mga friends ko nito. They were there when he said it — ‘bat ko bibigyan ng allowance ’yung asawa ko? Ano siya, pokpok? Bayaran?’”

Another netizen asked about the group chat (GC) involving Derek’s former partners.

“So to be honest ’day, no, ang kasama sa group chat, hindi lang ex-girlfriends. And I didn’t create that group chat. I was invited. There are ex-friends, ex-best friends, ex-girlfriends and ex-family member of his, and some family members of his that’s part of the group chat. So, yeah, interesting. Active pa rin ’yung GC,” she said. / TRC