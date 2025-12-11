Adarna says she does not ask for child support

Actress Ellen Adarna addressed questions from netizens in her latest Instagram Q&A, including how she manages expenses for her children.

When asked how she divides financial responsibilities with her children’s fathers, Ellen said she does not rely on them. “If they give, they give. If they don’t, they don’t. I don’t demand,” she said.

Ellen shares her seven-year-old son, Elias, with actor John Lloyd Cruz, and has a daughter, Liana, with her estranged husband, Derek Ramsay.

She praised John Lloyd for being consistent and responsible. “I have nothing but good things to say about him. We had our differences in the past but I respect him because he is a very good provider. He is honest. He is a very present father,” she said.

Ellen also confirmed she plans to return to Cebu, but not yet, as Elias is still in school.