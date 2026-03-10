Adarna vacations in Amanpulo with kids, Cruz, Santos

ACTRESS Ellen Adarna shared glimpses of a luxury vacation in Amanpulo, a private island resort in Palawan.

In her Instagram Stories, Adarna was seen with her children Elias and Lili, as well as her former partner John Lloyd Cruz and his current partner Isabel Santos.

Adarna posted a sunset selfie joking that she had time for herself because Santos was helping look after the children.

“I got to take a selfie because Isabel subbed in,” Adarna wrote in the caption.

She also shared a video of Santos walking along the beach while holding the hands of Elias and Lili.

In another clip, Cruz was seen bonding with his son Elias while trying to catch crabs along the shore.

“It’s hard to catch crabs,” Cruz joked in the background before telling his son, “Give it to your mama,” as Elias showed Adarna the crab he caught.

Adarna also praised Cruz, saying he fulfills his responsibilities as a father without needing reminders. She also described Santos as kind and easy to get along with.

“She is so nice. Elias loves her. She is cool, pleasant and fun. She has a great sense of humor,” Adarna said. / TRC S