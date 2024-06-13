Additional P2K allowance proposed for SK officials

A PROPOSED ordinance giving an additional P2,000 in allowance to Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials, including secretaries and treasurers, has passed the first reading during the regular session of the Mandaue City Council early this week.

The additional allowance is intended to help SK officials, who are mostly students, with their educational and other expenses, according to Mandaue SK Federation president and ex-officio City Councilor Fleuritz Gayle Jumao-as, the author of the proposed ordinance.

Jumao-as said there are 243 SK officials across the city’s 27 barangays.

If approved on third reading and signed by the mayor, the annual budget for allowance, which is P5.83 million, would increase.

Each barangay has nine SK officials. Their monthly honorarium ranges from P4,000 to P8,000, depending on the barangay’s income.

The proposed ordinance would change the monthly allowance to a quarterly disbursement of P6,000-P10,000.

The proposed ordinance follows Republic Act 10742, the Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act of 2015, which requires allowances for officials to assist them in performing their duties more effectively. / CAV