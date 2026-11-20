THE Cebu Provincial Development Council (PDC) has approved an additional P40 million for the 2027 disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) budget, including funding for anticipatory action and emergency response.

The additional allocation was approved during the PDC’s fourth-quarter meeting on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, chaired by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, according to the Capitol’s public information page on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office chief Dennis Francis Pastor said the additional funding would cover requirements that were not included in the original P400-million DRRM Annual Investment Plan, which was approved by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council in September and endorsed by the PDC in October.

Of the additional P40 million, P28 million will fund anticipatory actions for hazard-specific events, while the remaining P12 million will increase the quick response fund (QRF) from P50 million to P62 million.

Pastor said the additional QRF allocation was intended to meet the legally mandated 30-percent share of the DRRM fund.

The funding adjustment will strengthen the province’s capacity to prepare for potential hazards and respond to emergencies in 2027.

Proposed projects

During the same meeting, the PDC also approved the proposed Programs, Activities and Projects of national government agencies and state universities in Cebu for fiscal year 2028.

The proposals will be elevated to the Regional Development Council, also chaired by Baricuatro, for consideration during its scheduled meeting in December.

Participating agencies

Among the agencies that presented their proposed projects were the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Agriculture, Department of Health, Department of Education and Department of Public Works and Highways.

Other participating agencies included the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Tourism, Department of Labor and Employment, Commission on Higher Education, and Cebu Normal University and Cebu Technological University.

Baricuatro urged national government agencies to submit projects that were ready for implementation, saying these would be prioritized in the budgeting process.

“We are strengthening the PDC because Cebu deserves better-prepared projects, better investment decisions, and better development outcomes,” Baricuatro said.

She said development should not be measured solely by the number of approved projects or allocated budgets but also by the quality of implementation and its impact on Cebu residents.

The meeting was attended by fourth district Rep. Sun Shimura, Cebu mayors led by League of Municipalities of the Philippines-Cebu president and Cordova Mayor Cesar Suan, representatives of national government agencies and civil society organizations. / CDF