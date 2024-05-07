Adma Olango Chapter kicks off May religious events with caravan

THE Association of Mary Help of Christians (Adma) Olango Island Chapter kicked off the celebration of the feast of St. Joseph the Worker and the opening of the Marian month of May with a caravan on May 1, 2024.

The caravan was also held in honor of Mary Help of Christians whose solemnity will be celebrated on May 24.

The caravan was participated in by the Adma Olango Island Chapter members. It toured the entire island of Olango, culminating at the St. Augustine Parish where it was welcomed by the parish priest.

In a statement, Adma Olango Island Chapter asked for daily assistance of Mary Help of Christians among the young especially in Olango Island for Her Motherly guidance, protection and inspiration.

“It is our hope that the active presence of Adma in Olango Island will bear fruits of vocations coming from the families who are willing to entrust their young to God’s mission in establishing His Kingdom here on our Earth,” it said.