'Adolescence' wins big, other winners at 77th Emmys

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, broadcasted on Sept. 14, 2025 (PH time), from Los Angeles, California, proved to be one of the most anticipated nights in television.

This year brought groundbreaking milestones and powerful moments both on and off the stage.

Ayo Edebiri made history as the first Black woman to earn nominations for both acting and directing in the same year. Owen Cooper became the youngest-ever recipient of the award for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in Netflix’s “Adolescence.”

Even the red carpet doubled as a stage for activism, with Javier Bardem, Ruth Negga, Hannah Einbinder, Aimee Lou Wood, Chris Perfetti and Lucia Aniello wearing pins and voicing their solidarity with Palestine in speeches and interviews. Hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, the 77th Emmys celebrated the best in television and the shifting cultural conversations it inspires.

Here are the winners who defined this milestone night:

Lead actor in a comedy series - Seth Rogen – “The Studio”

Lead actress in a comedy series - Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Supporting actress in a drama series - Katherine LaNasa –

“The Pitt”

Supporting actor in a drama series - Tramell Tillman –

“Severance”

Lead actress in a drama series - Britt Lower – “Severance”

Supporting actress in a comedy series -

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”

Reality competition program - “The Traitors”

Supporting actor in a comedy series - Jeff Hiller –

“Somebody Somewhere”

Directing for a comedy series - Seth Rogen – “The Studio”

Directing for a limited or anthology series -

Philip Barantini – “Adolescence”

Directing for a drama series - Adam Randall –

“Slow Horses”

Scripted variety series - “Last Week Tonight with

John Oliver”

Writing for a drama series - Dan Gilroy – “Andor”

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series -

Owen Cooper – “Adolescence”

Writing for a limited or anthology series -

Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham – “Adolescence”

Writing for a comedy series - Seth Rogen, Evan

Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex

Gregory and Frida Perez – “The Studio”

Variety special (live) - “SNL 50: The

Anniversary Special”

Writing for a variety series - “Last Week Tonight

with John Oliver”

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology

series - Erin Doherty – “Adolescence”

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series -

Cristin Milioti – “The Penguin”

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series -

Stephen Graham – “Adolescence”

Talk series - “The Late Show With Stephen

Colbert”

Best limited or anthology series - “Adolescence”

Best comedy series - “The Studio”

Lead actor in a drama series - Noah Wyle –

“The Pitt”

Best drama series - “The Pitt”