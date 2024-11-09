Adolfo replaces Garces in WBC Asia title fight

Michael Adolfo steps in as a replacement for his teammate, Kit Ceron Garces, in a fight in Bangkok, Thailand.

Adolfo faces Danai Ngiabphukhiaw for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia flyweight title on Nov. 29, 2024.

“We are very sorry to announce this, as we really wanted Garces to take another shot at the championship belt. We believe that he would have beaten that opponent,” said Prime Stags Sports Promotions president Jigo John Dacua in a statement.

“But with Adolfo stepping in, we feel even more confident. With only a few weeks left before the Nov. 29 fight, Adolfo has been practicing non-stop,” he said.

Busy year

The 25-year-old Adolfo won back-to-back fights. His most recent fight was a unanimous decision win over former world title challenger Virgilio Silvano on July 20 in Cebu City.

The 24-year-old Ngiabphukhiaw had a busy year with four bouts already. He won three of those fights, while one ended in a draw.

Ngiabphukhiaw is coming off a unanimous decision victory over newcomer Thanakon Aonyaem.

Despite being a pro for five years, Ngiabphukhiaw has already racked up 29 pro bouts and fought for a world title. He challenged then WBC minimumweight champion Panya Pradabsri but lost by unanimous decision.

Ngiabphukhiaw’s biggest win was against one-time world title challenger Garen Diagan, whom he beat by unanimous decision in 2022.

Adolfo is 6-2 with three knockouts, while Ngiabphukhiaw is 23-5-1 with 12 knockouts. / EKA