Advancements in PH healthcare

In an evolving healthcare landscape, numerous organizations are enhancing their service offerings to meet the diverse needs of patients. This shift towards patient-centered care emphasizes compassion, innovation and accessibility, aiming to provide affordable and comprehensive healthcare for all. One such organization, Aventus Medical Care, is making significant strides by offering a wide range of services designed to improve the quality of life for Filipinos.
Its vice president, Dr. Sally Gaspar, underscored the objective of making healthcare affordable and accessible for all. She emphasized the importance of compassionate care that empowers patients to lead healthier lives, highlighting the role of their physical and virtual clinics in achieving this goal.
Its physical clinics are staffed with multidisciplinary teams of healthcare professionals offering a broad spectrum of services, from routine check-ups to specialized treatments. According to medical director Dr. Donabel Pineda, these clinics have implemented an appointment-setting system to minimize waiting times and ensure timely consultations. For patients who prefer home-based care, the healthcare services provider offers home services.
Preventive care is a key element of their approach, aiming to enhance the quality of life for patients. Marketing head Jennifer Malgapo explained that the clinics have integrated digital platforms to create a more seamless patient experience. The healthcare services provider also provides a teleconsultation platform offering specialized consultations and diagnostic services in areas such as cardiac, renal and lung care.
Additionally, the healthcare services provider operates 11 mobile vans, including units in Cebu and Bacolod, to deliver diagnostic services to corporate clients. Healthcare packages are also available through a card it offers its clients (there are six variants), offering various benefits like unlimited consultations with primary care physicians and discounts on laboratory and diagnostic services.