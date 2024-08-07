Advertising signs affixed on tree using nails

A TOTAL of 57 advertising signs for Malaya Barber Shop were affixed with roofing nails to the trees lining both sides of V. Rama Avenue in Cebu City, stretching from the intersection of N. Bacalso to B. Rodriguez Street. The 57 signs have been nailed mostly onto trees and a few wooden utility poles.
This act blatantly disregarded Section 3 of Republic Act 3571, which prohibits the cutting, destroying, or harming of planted or growing trees, flowering plants, and shrubs of scenic value along public roads, plazas, parks, school premises, or any other public grounds.
Moreover, Presidential Decree 953 imposes penalties ranging from imprisonment for six months to two years or fines ranging from PHP500 to PHP5,000, or both, as determined by the court.
SunStar called on Cebu City Hall and the Ad Standards Council (ASC) to investigate the abuse committed by this establishment on the trees that beautifully line the streets.
Authorities responded to the call, as a few hours after the post was made by SunStar on April 9, 2024, the signage is gone. Nails used to affix them, however, are still embedded in the trunks of the trees. (via Zhan Francisco A. Ramirez)