Advertising signs affixed on tree using nails

This act blatantly disregarded Section 3 of Republic Act 3571, which prohibits the cutting, destroying, or harming of planted or growing trees, flowering plants, and shrubs of scenic value along public roads, plazas, parks, school premises, or any other public grounds.

Moreover, Presidential Decree 953 imposes penalties ranging from imprisonment for six months to two years or fines ranging from PHP500 to PHP5,000, or both, as determined by the court.

SunStar called on Cebu City Hall and the Ad Standards Council (ASC) to investigate the abuse committed by this establishment on the trees that beautifully line the streets.