Advisory against fraudulent social media content

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) warns the public to be more vigilant against scams because the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to create or manipulate fake videos and audios makes them appear more believable.

Perpetrators of these fraudulent activities post AI-manipulated content on social media to spread false information about organizations, officials, and persons, including the central bank and its personnel.

In particular, the BSP clarifies that Gov. Eli Remolona, Jr. does not endorse the alleged cryptocurrency project “Tesler Code” or any other cryptocurrency investment.

The act of misrepresenting the BSP or any of its officers or units is punishable under the law.

To guard against this scam and other similar schemes, the BSP urges the public to remain vigilant and to refrain from providing personal information to unverified or suspicious entities. / PR