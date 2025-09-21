Aetropolis, MEZ 1 expansion in Cebu eyed

THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza)is pushing two major projects in Cebu that could reshape its role as an investment hub: the development of a 20-hectare Aerotropolis Ecozone beside the Mactan-Cebu International Airport and the proposed 50-hectare expansion of the Mactan Economic Zone 1 (MEZ 1) through reclamation.

In a Facebook post, Peza Director General Tereso Panga met with the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) during his Sept. 5–6, 2025, visit to Cebu to discuss the planned Aerotropolis, which will be dedicated to aviation-related industries such as aircraft maintenance, logistics, warehousing and aerospace support services.

Location

Strategically located next to the runway, the zone is expected to boost Cebu’s competitiveness as an international aviation hub, attract foreign direct investment, generate thousands of jobs and position the Philippines as a key player in the Asia-Pacific aerospace industry.

Alongside this, Peza and stakeholders are exploring the reclamation of 50 hectares along the Mactan Channel to expand MEZ 1. The additional industrial space is envisioned to accommodate export-oriented enterprises, logistics operations and high-value industries, strengthening Cebu’s standing as a premier investment destination in the Visayas.

“These initiatives highlight Peza’s commitment to creating sustainable, innovation-driven and future-ready ecozones that generate jobs, attract foreign direct investments and support the country’s long-term economic growth,” Panga said.

Inspection

The two-day mission also highlighted sustainability initiatives. Panga inspected the Pacific Mactan and Renewable Energy Solutions Inc. waste management facility, which will convert solid waste into renewable energy using thermal oxidation technology.

Once operational, the facility is expected to reduce landfill dependency and lower the carbon footprint of locators in MEZ while benefiting nearby communities.

Peza also met with the Mactan Electric Company to discuss upgrading MEZ’s substation to ensure a stable power supply for locators, and with Mactan Mepz Gases Corp. on its potential expansion into Luzon. / KOC