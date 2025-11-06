AEV Q3 profit jumps 71% on stronger power, food units

ABOITIZ Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) reported a consolidated net income of P8.9 billion in the third quarter of 2025, up 71 percent from P5.2 billion in the previous quarter, driven by improved performance across nearly all business segments.

However, the strong quarterly results were not enough to offset weaker earnings in the first half, bringing the company’s nine-month net income to P17.3 billion, down eight percent from P18.8 billion a year earlier.

Power contributed 60 percent of AEV’s total net income for the period, followed by food and beverage at 25 percent, financial services at 15 percent, real estate at five percent, and infrastructure posting a five percent loss. / KOC