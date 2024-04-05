AFF teams up with Shopee for club championships

MANILA---The Asean Football Federation (AFF) has announced Shopee as the title partner of the inaugural Asean Club Championship, where the Philippines is set to participate in the league.

Dubbed as the Shopee Cup™, the league is Southeast Asia’s first-ever official regional club competition to crown an Asean Club Champion annually. The tournament comprises qualifying play-offs and a group stage, featuring 14 of Asean’s leading clubs competing in 40 matches. In alignment with the European calendar, the Shopee Cup™ kicks-off on July 17, 2024 and runs through to 21 May 2025.

“Shopee is excited to be the title sponsor of the first-ever Shopee Cup alongside the Asean Football Federation,” said Zhou Jun Jie, Shopee’s Chief Commercial Officer. “This partnership allows us to connect with football fans across Southeast Asia, particularly the younger generation. We’re thrilled to leverage Shopee Cup™ to introduce Shopee to new customers while keeping our existing users engaged through entertaining and exciting experiences.”

The Shopee Cup™ will feature National League Champions and Cup winners (or runners-up where applicable) from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Singapore. Meanwhile, National League Champions from Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar will battle it out in a qualifying play-off round to secure the remaining two spots in the Group Stage. / PR