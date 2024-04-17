Affected residents support CCLEX bridge extension

RESIDENTS of Barangays Pahina San Nicolas, Pasil and Ermita, where the Guadalupe ramp of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) would cross, are receptive to the idea of having the infrastructure in their midst.

This was what Cebu City Planning and Development Office head Joseph Michael “Yumi” Espina said, following a series of hearings they conducted with the residents of the three barangays in Cebu City where the ramp of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) would traverse.

“They were very receptive because we explained to them the totality of this project,” said Espina in an interview on an online program of the City Public Information Office (PIO).

The CCLEX-Guadalupe ramp is expected to cater to 12,000 vehicles that need to traverse the CCLEX, colloquially known as the third bridge.

In a report of the City PIO published on its website on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, Espina said they already had three barangay hearings conducted in Barangay Pahina San Nicolas where most of the ramp landing and approach will be located.

The posts of the ramp, meanwhile, will be built at the side of Barangay Pasil, still along the Guadalupe River.

Espina assured that only a few structures will be affected in the construction of the series of single posts beside the riverbank.

He also assured that the structures that will be built will not affect the flow of the Guadalupe River, saying the posts will stand beyond the three-meter easement.

The city planner said the Department of Public Works and Highways committed to complementing the project by widening Tres de Abril St. which would connect to V. Rama Ave. at the N. Bacalso Ave. junction.

This 1.5-kilometer-long extension of the CCLEX aims to provide motorists from N. Bacalso and V. Rama avenues, particularly those from Barangays Guadalupe and Labangon and other nearby areas, access to the bridge which connects Cebu City in mainland Cebu and Cordova town in Mactan Island.

The project broke ground in November 2022.

Start construction

The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway Corp. (CCLEC) targets to start the construction of the Guadalupe ramp within the year. The ramp is slated to be completed by 2026.

In previous interviews, CCLEC president and general manager Allan Alfon has said that once the Guadalupe ramp is completed, the CCLEX is expected to cater to around 50,000 vehicles daily.

The 8.9-kilometer modern toll expressway has catered to 3.6 million vehicles since it opened to the public in April 2022. / JJL