Affordable rice at P20 per kilo set to reach Lapu-Lapu

RESIDENTS of Lapu-Lapu City may soon be able to purchase rice at P20 per kilogram as the City Government moves forward with the rollout of the “Bigasan ng Bayan” program under the national government’s food security initiative.

Department of Agriculture (DA) Engineering Program Manager Primel John Vergara and Benjie Bala met with Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan during a courtesy visit to present the proposed implementation of the Bigasan ng Bayan program in the city through a memorandum of agreement with the local government.

The meeting with officials from DA also discussed the planned rollout of subsidized rice sales under the Kadiwa ng Pangulo initiative.

Chan announced that the proposal includes selling freshly milled rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) at P20 per kilo in designated Kadiwa ng Pangulo outlets, with the Lapu-Lapu City Public Market being eyed as one of the possible locations.

The program will be fully funded by the DA, with the City Government providing logistical and operational support.

“We are hopeful to launch this program as early as April, with the possible site at the Lapu-Lapu City Public Market, and we are also exploring the establishment of a hub in Olango Island so our island barangays can also access affordable rice,” said Chan.

The national government has rolled out the Kadiwa ng Pangulo “Bigasan ng Bayan” program, a nationwide initiative designed to provide affordable rice directly to consumers while supporting local farmers.

Through this program, rice is sold at significantly lower prices, sometimes as low as P20 to P29 per kilo, depending on the area and supply availability.

Implemented by DA in coordination with local government units and partner agencies, the program eliminates intermediaries, allowing farmers and small producers to sell their harvests directly to households.

The “Bigasan ng Bayan” is part of the broader Kadiwa ng Pangulo initiative, which includes markets offering a variety of agricultural products such as vegetables, fruits, meat, and seafood.

Since its launch, several provinces and cities have participated in the program, setting up kiosks and distribution points where rice and other staples are made available at subsidized prices.

Once applied in Lapu-Lapu City, Chan said qualified beneficiaries will be allowed to purchase up to 10 kilos of rice per transaction, with a maximum monthly allocation of 30 kilos for priority sectors.

The affordable rice will prioritize vulnerable sectors such as senior citizens, solo parents, persons with disabilities, and beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

Additional beneficiaries will include farmers, fisherfolk, transportation drivers, minimum wage earners, and public school staff.

First-time buyers must show a valid identification card to register, after which a QR code will be issued to facilitate faster transactions in the future. The Kadiwa outlets are operational daily. (DPC)