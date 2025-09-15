AFP on red alert; protesters slam project corruption

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines went on red alert Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, as security forces braced for nationwide protests against alleged corruption in flood control projects.

In Cebu City, the coalition “Payong-batok Korupsyon” gathered about 100 protesters at Plaza Independencia, denouncing the misuse of public funds and demanding accountability from senators, congressmen and public works officials accused of benefiting from overpriced or substandard infrastructure projects.

Root of the protests

The demonstrations come in the wake of a sweeping investigation ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. into anomalies in flood control spending. The controversy has already linked powerful politicians, including Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva, Speaker Martin Romualdez and Rep. Zaldy Co, through testimony from a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) official.

For protesters, the scandal echoes the 2013 pork barrel scam, which implicated lawmakers in funneling billions into fake projects. This time, activists say, the theft is on an even larger scale, with ordinary citizens left to endure poverty and flooding as infrastructure funds are allegedly siphoned off.

Voices vs. corruption

Activists such as Akbayan Party-list Rep. Christina Oganiza argue that corruption directly worsens poverty, leaving Filipinos “hungry and uneducated.” Sanlakas leader Teody Navea framed the issue as systemic, blaming entrenched political dynasties for perpetuating a culture of impunity.

Meanwhile, Bayan Muna’s Jaime Paglinawan criticized what he called a misleading narrative that blames urban flooding on informal settlers. He pointed instead to ghost projects and shoddy construction, citing last month’s collapsed riprap in Cebu and Mandaue as proof.

The government has responded by creating the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), led by former DPWH chief Rogelio Singson and SGV managing partner Rossana Fajardo. While some groups welcome the initiative, others doubt Singson’s independence given his past role in public works.

Protocol

The AFP has insisted that its red alert is a “standard protocol,” not a crackdown. Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the military respects the constitutional right to peaceful assembly but warned against groups using protests to incite violence.

Padilla also pushed back against calls for the military to abandon Marcos, stressing “unwavering loyalty” to the Constitution and the rule of law.

What’s at stake

The issue is bigger than collapsed riprap or missing billions. For ordinary Filipinos, it’s about whether flood control projects meant to protect communities actually work, or whether corruption leaves them vulnerable to the next typhoon.

Politically, the scandal tests Marcos’ anti-corruption drive and could strain alliances in Congress, given that some of his own allies are implicated. (PNA/EHP)