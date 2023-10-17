AFP sends more military personnel to Negros Oriental for October 30 election

THE Visayas Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has started sending more troops from the Eastern Visayas to Negros Oriental on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, to ensure a peaceful and orderly Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), which will take place on October 30, 2023.

According to Viscom commander Lieutenant General Benedict Arevalo, the peace and order situation in Negros Oriental is under control, but this should not be taken for granted.

Up to 120 personnel or four platoons will be sent to Negros Oriental to launch law enforcement operations in coordination with the police and the Commission on Election (Comelec).

Comelec Regional Director Lionel Marco said there are 549 clustered voting centers in Negros Oriental that will be manned by both the police and the military.

“We will adhere to the directive of the Comelec pertaining to the security deployment in Negros Oriental since the entire province is under their control for the duration of the election period. The additional troops will provide us with flexibility, as we secure not only the voting centers but also the entire province and ensure a safe, peaceful, and orderly election,” Arevalo said.

“Viscom, as your reliable Armed Forces in the Visayas will be relentless in our pursuit of a safe, peaceful, and orderly Barangay and SK Elections. We will be non-partisan in the upcoming electoral process and will always remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of our people in the Visayas region,” he added.

The entire Negros Oriental has been placed under Comelec control, meaning the agency will be in charge of deciding how many police and military officers are needed, and they will also be able to move security personnel up to 50 meters from the polling places.

Based on the data of the Regional Joint Security and Control Center, Negros Oriental has nine barangays under the Comelec watchlist, eight of which have been designated as Areas of Immediate Concern due to the presence of the New People’s Army and one as Area of Concern due to intense political rivalry.