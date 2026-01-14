After 20 deaths in Binaliw, search for life continues

THE death toll from the landfill collapse in the mountain barangay of Binaliw, Cebu City has risen to 20, with 18 people injured and 16 others still missing as of Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, according to the latest data from the landfill operator Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. relayed by City Councilor Dave Tumulak.

Families are still waiting by the landfill a week after the Jan. 8 tragedy, holding on to hope as rescuers struggle through unstable ground and hazardous conditions to find those still unaccounted for.

Tumulak, who heads the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said search and rescue operations remain ongoing despite the dangers at the site. He said more victims could still be recovered, especially with the gradual deployment of heavy equipment, but responder safety remains

the priority.

“We will wait for a miracle. We are still at the stage of search and rescue,” Tumulak said Tuesday, Jan. 13, stressing that families continue to hope for good news.

Rescuers face difficult conditions, including narrow tunnels beneath waste piles, hazardous materials and live electrical lines. To manage risks, the area was divided into four quadrants, each staffed by 20 rescuers who serve as backup for one another.

Second life

Amid the loss, stories of survival and courage have emerged. Fritz Valiente, 27, who had worked at the landfill for seven years before the tragedy, was trapped on the second floor of the company’s office building when debris crashed into the facility.

His foot was pinned, leaving him immobilized and fearing he would not survive. He said he could only pray as he waited to be freed by a coworker.

Valiente survived with multiple injuries, but several of his relatives remain missing. Now recovering at home in Binaliw, he said loud noises still trigger memories of the collapse.

A father to a three-year-old daughter, he described his survival as a “second life.”

Another worker, 20-year-old John Lloyd Ople, helped rescue three injured coworkers in the immediate aftermath of the collapse. His clothes were soaked with blood as he moved from one victim to another.

He later broke down after being stopped from reentering the danger zone to help his cousin. Two of Ople’s relatives remain missing.

City Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. said he will file a resolution to honor Ople’s heroism and seek assistance for

victims’ families.

Preliminary findings released by the landfill operator suggest that the collapse may have been caused by a combination of seismic activity, including the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sept. 30, 2025, and prolonged heavy rainfall brought by typhoon Tino. The company said it activated its emergency response team immediately and is cooperating with authorities while complying with a cease and desist order from the Department of Environment and

Natural Resources.

Masses

The City Government has declared Friday, Jan. 16 a day of mourning. The Archdiocese of Cebu has ordered all parishes to offer masses for the victims, their families and the rescuers.

Archbishop Alberto Uy asked the faithful to continuously offer prayers for the victims and their families.

“We remember especially the victims and their families — those who are grieving, those who are injured and those who remain unaccounted for. May the Lord embrace them with comfort, strength and protection,” Uy said.

“We also lift up in prayer the brave responders and rescuers who are working tirelessly on the ground, risking their own safety to save lives. May God grant them endurance, wisdom, and protection as they carry out their mission of mercy,” he added. / WITH PNA