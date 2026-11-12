After 7-year hiatus, TOSP returns to Central Visayas

AFTER a seven-year hiatus, the search for the Ten Outstanding Students of the Philippines (TOSP) has returned to Central Visayas, with eight student leaders from Cebu and Bohol vying for three regional awards that will advance them to the national selection.

The regional search, last conducted in 2019, resumed this year following changes in the country’s basic education system that disrupted the regular schedule of college graduations and affected the search’s eligibility requirements.

Felix III Mosqueda, chairperson of the TOSP Alumni Community, said the regional committee received only 16 nominations this year, significantly lower than the approximately 50 nominations it usually received in previous search cycles.

Of the 16 nominations, three were disqualified because the nominees did not meet the requirement of being graduates of 2026.

The remaining nominees underwent screening by 10 evaluators from different professional fields during a regional assembly on October 24, resulting in the selection of eight finalists.

“Usually, we received around 50 nominations. This year, we received around 16 nominations,” Mosqueda said during a press conference on Wednesday, November 11.

He said the search was opened in June, with the application period extended until August 30 to encourage more schools to submit nominees.

The selection process is conducted through participating schools, which endorse students they consider qualified for the search. Individual students cannot submit applications directly to the TOSP portal.

Joslyn Canon, regional champion of the 59th Search for TOSP Region VII Regional Executive Committee, explained that schools first submit their nominations before the regional organizers invite experts to evaluate the candidates and determine who qualifies as a finalist.

The nominees must be 2026 graduates with no failing grades and must demonstrate excellence in three areas: academic performance, leadership and social responsibility, all anchored on good moral values.

The eight finalists will undergo a two-day formation workshop on November 12 and 13 at Greenwell Quallon before facing a panel of judges on the morning of November 14.

Mosqueda said the judging will involve interviews with representatives from different professional fields, who will assess the finalists before selecting the regional awardees.

Under TOSP rules, only one-third of the finalists may be named awardees when the number of finalists is below 20. With eight candidates, three will be selected to represent Central Visayas in the national search.

The three awardees’ nominations will then be submitted for another round of national screening. Mosqueda said the national selection is expected in the first quarter of 2027, with 10 students eventually receiving the national distinction in a ceremony at Malacañang Palace.

The regional finalists represent five higher education institutions from Cebu and Bohol.

1. Maxine Alessandra Pabracuer – University of San Carlos

2. Kurt Bhen Casero – Cebu Institute of Technology-University

3. Shelly Ryn Saligumba – Holy Name University, Bohol

4. Caryl Tricia Calinawan – University of the Philippines Cebu

5. Geijz Narciso – University of Cebu-Banilad

6. Suzane Anne Kirshinne Susas – University of San Jose-Recoletos

7. Athena Ella Antepuesto – University of the Philippines Cebu

8. Mona Crissa Tumulak – University of Cebu-Banilad

Mosqueda clarified that TOSP does not accept direct applications from individual students because nominations must come from their respective schools, which are expected to vouch for the candidates’ academic performance, leadership and social responsibility.

Universities may submit a maximum of three nominees, while colleges may submit two, he said. The search is open to private and public universities and colleges across Central Visayas.

He also noted that Cebu and Bohol’s major universities have historically been among the regular sources of nominees. However, the committee received a nomination from Cebu Technological University this year, which he described as its first in approximately 10 to 20 years.

Mosqueda explained that the seven-year gap was primarily brought about by changes in the country’s education system following the shift to the K-12 curriculum.

The search stopped in 2020 and 2021 because of the transition and moratorium involving senior high school, which disrupted the availability of regular graduating cohorts eligible for the competition.

Although organizers worked to revive the search in 2022, the effort did not immediately materialize.

Mosqueda emphasized that the program is sustained by alumni volunteers who have their own professional and employment commitments.

He said former finalists return to support the search because of their experiences in the program and their desire to give back to the next generation of student leaders.

He also credited Greenwell Quallon as one of the major partners that helped bring back the regional search.

“We are not paid. Every year, alumni come back because of their good experiences when they were finalists, and we share some amount because we want to give back and to pay it forward,” Mosqueda said.

Beyond the recognition, Mosqueda said the regional awardees should understand that being named among the country’s outstanding students does not come with a promise of monetary prizes or other material benefits.

Instead, TOSP gives them a medal, the honor of representing their communities and the responsibility to become catalysts for change.

He said the program aims to mobilize more young Filipinos to participate in nation-building and encourage others to become involved in addressing social concerns.

Canon echoed this, describing the finalists as a source of hope for the country amid prevailing social and political challenges.

She also committed to supporting the TOSP program and its advocacies for as long as she has the resources to do so.

During the press conference, the finalists shared how their personal experiences, academic journeys and exposure to community problems shaped their respective advocacies.

For Antepuesto of UP Cebu, her involvement in workers’ rights, women’s rights and fisherfolk protection was shaped by witnessing the working conditions of garment workers in the Mactan Export Processing Zone and the struggles of fishing communities in Talisay City.

She cited the proposed construction of an oil terminal facility that threatened to displace hundreds of fisherfolk who had depended on fishing for decades.

Through community forums, discussions, proposals and studies submitted to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, she said their efforts helped stop the proposed construction after authorities found that it could harm both the affected communities and the environment.

Antepuesto emphasized that advocacy must go beyond expressing support for a cause, stressing that it requires sustained commitment and solidarity with the people affected.

Meanwhile, Casero of Cebu Institute of Technology-University is pursuing environmental protection through responsible mining.

Growing up near a mangrove area, Casero said he witnessed how improper waste disposal affected the environment, prompting him to become more involved in environmental concerns.

He explained that responsible mining should be guided by scientific studies, proper land-use planning, biodiversity conservation and rehabilitation measures.

For him, the country’s challenge is not necessarily the absence of environmental protection laws but the lack of strict implementation, regulation and monitoring of mining companies.

Narciso of the University of Cebu-Banilad, meanwhile, advocates cultural preservation and community-based development.

Initially interested in pursuing a career in the airline or aviation industry, Narciso said his perspective changed after studying tourism and realizing that the industry involves more than destinations and attractions.

He became interested in the people, cultures and traditions behind tourism and eventually participated in community extension projects, including initiatives involving an indigenous community in Agusan del Sur.

He said their approach involves working with communities rather than simply implementing projects for them, ensuring that residents are included in decisions affecting their cultural heritage.

For Susas of USJ-R, her commitment to community service was strengthened by the series of natural disasters that struck the country in October and November 2025, including the earthquake and typhoon.

She recalled how student leaders from different organizations coordinated relief efforts and reached out to affected communities despite having limited resources of their own.

The experience allowed her to build connections with fellow volunteers and affected residents, reinforcing her belief that even small contributions can make a significant difference.

Susas also attributed her commitment to service to her Christian faith, saying she considers her talents and abilities gifts that should be used to help others.

Pabracuer of the University of San Carlos, a nursing graduate, described her academic journey as physically demanding, particularly while balancing sleepless nights, school requirements and leadership responsibilities.

As president of the university’s health-related student organizations, she said her experiences strengthened her sense of purpose in helping communities and empowering individuals to recognize their own capabilities.

Saligumba of Holy Name University in Bohol, meanwhile, advocates for inclusive education and greater opportunities for children with special educational needs.

She initially enrolled in psychology before shifting to special needs education after realizing her desire to teach.

During her second year in college, she served as president of the Special Education Student Club and organized sign language training after recognizing the lack of instruction on teaching students with hearing and visual impairments in their program.

She reached out to the Deaf Boholano Society to facilitate a Level 1 sign language training for interested students.

Saligumba also highlighted the achievements of visually impaired classmates who eventually graduated from the university and became licensed professional teachers.

She said her goal is to help children with disabilities become more independent and integrated into society, emphasizing that educators should focus not only on their limitations but also on their individual potential.

Despite having only three slots for the national search, the eight finalists said they do not view their participation as a competition against one another.

Narciso acknowledged that being surrounded by accomplished student leaders could be intimidating, but said their shared commitment to community service makes the experience more meaningful than simply pursuing a title.

Susas admitted that the finalists initially felt nervous about competing with one another, but their conversations during the regional gathering helped them discover common interests and opportunities to collaborate.

She said the search provides a platform for their individual advocacies to gain attention while allowing them to build networks and learn from one another.

Tumulak of the University of Cebu-Banilad shared the same sentiment, saying each finalist brings a unique story and experience from the communities they have served.

She expressed confidence that the three who will advance to the national search would also carry the stories and advocacies of the other finalists.

Pabracuer likewise described the group as a family rather than competitors, emphasizing that each has demonstrated competence in academics and social responsibility within their respective institutions.

For the organizers, the return of TOSP is also an opportunity to encourage more young people to take part in addressing the country’s problems.

Mosqueda said the program’s ultimate goal is to inspire students to become responsible citizens and encourage them to use their abilities in service of others.

He said the distinction should remind the awardees that being recognized comes with the responsibility of inspiring more young Filipinos to take action. (CAV)