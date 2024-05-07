After Chocolate Hills, another grass fire hits Bohol

Fire Officer 3 Clifford Cantillas said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that the fire originated near the Ubay town border and then moved to Purok 7, Sitio Benabaje, Barangay Cambaol in Alicia town.

Cantillas stated they immediately responded after receiving the fire alarm at 1:38 p.m.

However, the narrow lane prevented their firetruck from entering the area.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) team, under the direction of Alicia Vice Mayor Cecil Balahay, worked with the firefighters to put out the fire by dousing it with pails of water and clearing fire line of grasses.

The fire was completely extinguished 12:30 a.m. of the following day, May 7.

Cantillas stated that around eight hectares of land were affected by the fire. (DVG, TPT)