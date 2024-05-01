After KO win, Suganob eyes world title

AFTER another impressive victory, former world title challenger Regie Suganob is ready to once again fight for a world title.

“This was his most impressive performance, so far,” said PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head Floriezyl Echavez Podot. “Hopefully, we’ll get the No. 1 or No. 2 spot so that we can be the mandatory challenger. We already sent a letter to the World Boxing Organization (WBO) that we would want to fight for the interim belt, the time when Rene Santiago and Jonathan Gonzalez fought for the title. But that was set aside. Now that Gonzalez won, we are willing to wait and challenge him for the world title. We are willing to bring it here in Bohol or in the Philippines.”

Suganob defended his WBO Global light flyweight title after an impressive eighth round stoppage of one-time world title contender Kai Ishizawa in the main event of “Kumong Bol-anon XV” last April 30, 2024 at the Holy Name University Barder Gym in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

“I’m very happy. I didn’t expect to knock him out, but I did. The cut really bothered me, and [the blood]kept going to my eyes. I’m really happy that I won it for the Philippines against Japan. He was really a tough opponent but I timed my punches really well,” said the 26-year-old Suganob, who’s currently ranked No. 4 by the WBO in the light flyweight division.

Suganob faced adversity early on after suffering a huge gash on his forehead after an accidental clash of heads in the opening round. But his cut was managed well by veteran coach Edito Villamor, who acted as his cutman.

Suganob overwhelmed Ishizawa with his speed and counterpunching.

Suganob finally knocked down Ishizawa after connecting with a solid left hook to the head in the eighth round.

Ishizawa survived the initial knockdown but he was immediately swarmed by a flurry of punches that sent him to the canvass again, forcing referee Danrex Tapdasan to step in and stop the bout in the 2:38 mark.

The medical team aided Ishizawa and carried him out of the ring on a stretcher. Fortunately, Ishizawa recovered in the ambulance and didn’t suffere any serious injuries.

Suganob improved to 15-1 with five knockouts, while Ishizawa dropped to 11-4 with 10 knockouts.

In the other bouts, Shane Gentallan (9-1, 5 KOs) walked away with a unanimous decision over tough Indonesian Wandi Priman Hulu (2-2-1) in the co-main feature; Althea Shane Pores (4-0-1, 1 KO) and Southeast Asian Games medalist Renz Dacquel (3-1-1, 2 KOs) fought to a split draw in an exhilarating Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Philippine Women’s light flyweight title fight in one of the show’s featured fights. / EKA