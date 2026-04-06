After MCWD hike, Archival urges fixes

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has urged the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) to intensify efforts to reduce system water losses and improve service delivery following a rate increase, effective Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

The adjustment, intended to stabilize the utility’s finances, raised the minimum residential charge for a one-half-inch meter to P259.16 from P235.60 for the first 10 cubic meters — roughly a 10-percent increase.

“The increase is 10 percent and at first glance it looks quite heavy. But I clarified to them that the increase per day is more or less 70 centavos. If monthly, it’s only around P23,” Archival said.

This marks the final phase of a rate hike previously approved by the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) in August 2025, with the first tranche implemented on October 1, 2025.

With the higher rates now in effect, Archival asked MCWD to submit a report on areas with high water leaks and to establish a dedicated team for consumer complaints.

During a meeting with the MCWD board on March 31, Archival stressed the importance of addressing non-revenue water (NRW) or water lost through leaks, illegal connections and system inefficiencies before reaching consumers.

He directed the utility to identify areas with the highest water losses and prioritize them for immediate intervention, as well as submit a detailed report outlining affected locations, proposed solutions and timelines.

Data from the LWUA showed that MCWD’s NRW reached 36 percent in 2024, well above the 20-percent maximum allowable level, resulting in an estimated annual revenue loss of about P120 million.

Archival also noted that MCWD has long been selling water below cost.

“While the agency sources water at prices reaching up to P65 per cubic meter, it is sold to consumers at only around P25,” he said.

He added that the adjustment had long been approved by LWUA but was only recently implemented to prevent further financial losses for MCWD.

Despite supporting the increase, the mayor emphasized the need for accountability and improved public communication. He urged MCWD to provide a clear, data-driven explanation of the rate hike, including comparisons with other water districts.

He also recommended creating a dedicated team to handle consumer complaints and inquiries, with a tracking system to ensure concerns are documented and addressed promptly.

Archival called for stronger preparations for the dry season, including deploying water tankers to upland communities and establishing common water access points in densely populated areas during supply interruptions.

MCWD earlier said the rate increase is part of efforts to recover costs and improve its financial position, as the utility continues to face high sourcing expenses and system losses. The utility is also implementing measures to reduce reliance on expensive bulk water suppliers, expand groundwater sources and address NRW. / CAV