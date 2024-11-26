After mice, CCCI to create power alliance

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) is set to establish a new coalition dedicated to addressing pressing power concerns in the province.

This power-focused alliance aims to bring together key energy stakeholders, including the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP), the Energy Regulatory Commission, the Department of Energy, power generation companies and distribution utilities, fostering collaboration to tackle the region’s energy challenges effectively.

This marks the second alliance CCCI is set to establish, following the creation of the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (Mice) Alliance, which aims to position Cebu as a premier Mice destination both locally and internationally.

“Our goal is to create a lasting discussion on power reliability and build an ecosystem conducive to sustainable economic growth,” said CCCI president Jay Yuvallos.

“We want to be proactive. We want everyone to be in that table so we can discuss,” he added.

He said the alliance will address not only Cebu’s power supply challenges but also concerns related to transmission and the high cost of electricity.

“The overarching goal of this alliance is to ensure that Cebu will have stable, reliable and affordable power not only to serve the consumers but also to support the growth of Cebu,” he said.

Yuvallos said more or less 200,000 families will graduate from poverty in Central Visayas if energy security and economic growth are sustained.

“The major input is always power… If power is unreliable and (unsustained), then the risk becomes so high,” he pointed out.

The NGCP said Cebu’s total plant capacity today is 1,123 megawatts against a peak demand of 1,223 that was recorded in May 2024. Cebu currently augments any shortfall through interconnections to Luzon and Mindanao, with the island also serving as the connection hub for power imports to enter the rest of the Visayas.

With peak demand in the Visayas increasing from 2,464 megawatts in 2023 to 10,678 megawatts in 2050, as projected in the Philippine Energy Plan, Cebu’s power demand already exceeds the national average year-on-year.

Yuvallos said there is a need to secure Cebu’s energy in the long-haul particularly as manufacturing, hospitality, information technology and business process management — all energy intensive industries — will be Cebu’s growth drivers.

Energy Assistant Secretary Mario Marasigan said Cebu is unlikely to face power issues in the next two years.

However, he emphasized that to secure a stable, self-sustaining energy supply in the long term, Cebu needs to develop new power generation projects.

“Sa ngayon…(For now) there is no problem with transmission and power supply within the next two years. However, if we want to have a reliable, sufficiently-produced (power), independently for the Visayas, then we have to come up with new generation facility projects,” he said. / KOC