After Monday downpour, task force urged to develop flood solutions

AS FLOODING was reported in parts of Cebu City due to heavy rain on Monday, June 10, 2024, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia ordered the Task Force Gubat sa Baha (TFGB) and other agencies to expedite all interventions to prevent flooding from occurring in the coming months.

Garcia told reporters on Tuesday, June 11, that he had TFGB chief implementer, retired major general Melquiades Feliciano, on Monday evening, come up with short-term solutions and implement them immediately.

Some barangays affected by flooding included Barangays Tejero and Lahug.

Garcia acknowledged that flooding in various parts of the city will occur again during the rainy season and the start of La Niña phenomenon, which the state weather bureau said may begin between June and August.

The acting mayor stressed the importance of coordination between the task force and other city offices such as the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), and the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement Team, and other relevant agencies to minimize the damages that might be caused by the floodings.

“This Friday, I will be calling into a meeting of all these important agencies in the government to address declogging, desilting, cleaning up garbage, and many other necessary tasks,” Garcia said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Garcia said he is also studying the implementation of water impounding areas in the mountain barangays as it will prevent the sudden outflow of water downstream from the upland.

For his part, Feliciano urged Garcia to expedite the purchase of declogging machines, the Cebu City Public Information Office reported Tuesday.

Feliciano suggested renting the equipment if there are delays in the procurement.

Last June 5, the City Council requested the DEPW to implement flood prevention measures to avoid detrimental economic effects and dangers to lives and properties during the rainy season.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration declared on May 29 the start of the rainy season.

Last June 7, it declared the end of the El Niño phenomenon. / EHP