After more than 30 years, McKnight still sings of love

AFTER more than three decades of serenading the world with timeless love songs, acclaimed American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Brian McKnight, known for hits like “Back at One,” “One Last Cry” and “Still,” is returning to the Philippines for his much-anticipated “So In Love Tour.”

The R&B icon will have a series of performances around the country; an emotional homecoming of sorts for an artist who has long shared a special bond with Filipino audiences.

“It’s pretty straightforward,” McKnight shared in an online press interview on Feb. 21, 2026. “I’ll play my guitar. I’ll play keys. I’ll sing. I’ll tell some jokes. I’ll make you laugh. Taking people to so many different ranges of emotions is always fun to do.”

Before, after love

When asked whether there are lyrics he wrote years ago that still resonate deeply today, “Absolutely,” he said. “You have to understand that all of those songs, all those big hits that I wrote, were waiting for my wife to arrive so I could actually experience them.”

He reflected on classics like “Back at One” and “Still,” songs that now carry deeper emotional weight because they mirror his real-life love story with his wife, Leilani. While heartbreak ballads such as “One Last Cry” may not be drawn from personal pain, his love songs today are infused with what he calls “emotional currency.”

“There’s a difference now,” he explained. “People see it in the way I sing, the way I stand, my countenance. I call it the ‘before Leilani’ and ‘after Leilani.’ But now it’s two sides of the same coin. We are one. Even the songs written before we met, they’re hers too.”

Love affair

“Just the idea that people still want to see me,” McKnight said with genuine wonder. “After so many years, conventional wisdom would say, ‘We’ve seen him, we can just turn on YouTube.’ But for promoters to bring me back because people want to see me, it still blows my mind.”

Though he has performed in Cebu before, this tour marks his first time playing in Cagayan de Oro and Davao — cities he has never performed in until now. And he knows exactly why the connection remains strong.

“The Philippines — love songs are their favorite,” he said with a smile.

Will there be special arrangements? Surprise guests? Collaborations with local artists?

“I can’t give away any secrets,” he teased. “I’m going to sing all the songs people are coming to hear, for sure. But as far as trade secrets, I’m keeping those to myself for now.”

With 20 albums under his belt, McKnight admits choosing a setlist is no easy task. Streaming platforms now offer insight into what fans in each territory are listening to, allowing him to tailor performances. He has even considered asking Filipino fans directly through social media which deep cuts they’d love to hear, just as he has done for his Indonesia concert.

What makes concerts meaningful after 30 years in the industry? “It’s not just picking up a paycheck. It’s not work anymore,” he shared.

In the early days of his career, McKnight viewed touring as a job. Now, it’s storytelling.

“I’m telling my story — where I’ve come from and who I am today. Being a husband, a new father again, bringing God into it — it ties everything together.”

Last year alone, he performed around 60 shows. Each one, he says, carried the same significance because he now brings his full self to the stage — his faith, his family, and his growth. “It’s exciting to see people’s faces when they see this version of me,” he shared.

Genreless, timeless

As for R&B’s evolution, McKnight said he has encountered the question many times throughout his career and still tries to answer it as honestly as he can.

“I try to be genreless,” he said. “And I think sometimes when we put labels on it or we make it into this or that uhm I try not to think of it in those terms . I try to make soul music. And what I mean by that is music for your soul.”

That mindset may well be the secret to his longevity, as he has found his way onto countless radio stations, playlists, and love stories around the world.

“I don’t know where it’s going,” he admitted. “I know where it’s come from. As long as people have their favorite songs and their go-to playlists — hopefully I’m on one of those lists somewhere.”

As he looked ahead to his Philippine shows, McKnight spoke directly to his Filipino fans: “I’d love to invite you all to come out and enjoy this night of love. A night of being in love and shouting it from everywhere I possibly can. I want to share this light that I have with the world.”

For those who already have love, he hopes the music strengthens it. For those still searching, he hopes it offers hope. “Because if I have it,” he said, “then everybody can have it.”