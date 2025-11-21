After Tino, Leptospirosis strikes

WHEN the floodwaters from Typhoon Tino engulfed the riverside home of Verna Sangilan earlier this month, she believed the worst was over once the rains finally eased.

But on Nov. 15, 2025—just three days after her partner, Jerwen Karl Abellana, first developed a fever—she found herself holding his hand inside the intensive care unit of a Cebu City hospital as leptospirosis, contracted from the murky floodwaters they had waded through for days, began shutting down his kidneys, lungs, and heart.

Although the 27-year-old Abellana had no visible wounds, four days of exposure to contaminated floodwaters was enough for the bacteria to enter his body.

He was among the many who fell ill after the deadly flooding triggered by Typhoon Tino in the early morning of Nov. 4.

As of the third week of November, at least 50 leptospirosis cases had been recorded from Province-run and private hospitals in Cebu.

Leptospirosis, according to the World Health Organization, is a zoonotic disease caused by pathogenic organisms from the genus Leptospira. It is transmitted directly or indirectly from animals to humans.

Source of infection

When the winds of Typhoon Tino began to ease on Nov. 4, torrential rains continued to pound Cebu, unleashing flash floods that engulfed the cities of Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue, and the towns of Liloan, Consolacion, Compostela, Asturias, and Balamban.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that Cebu received 183 millimeters of rainfall from the morning of Nov. 3 to the morning of Nov. 4—equivalent to a month and a half’s worth of rain in just 24 hours—overwhelming rivers and low-lying areas.

Homes were submerged, some up to the second floor, forcing residents onto rooftops or compelling them to wade through chest-deep water to reach higher ground.

When the water receded, residents faced a new threat: the thick mud blanketing their homes and streets.