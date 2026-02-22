After viral stunt, police tighten patrol at Transcentral Highway

THE popular “Red Cliff” area along the Transcentral Highway (TCH) was noticeably quiet on Saturday, February 21, 2026, after authorities deployed personnel to curb reckless motorcycle stunts.

The operation involved the Highway Patrol Group 7 (HPG-7), the Tactical Motorcycle Riding Unit, and the City Mobile Force Company of the Cebu City Police Office.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wildemar Tiu, HPG-7 regional chief, said the deployment aimed to deter riders from performing dangerous exhibition stunts while driving, which pose risks to motorists who responsibly pass through the area.

Tiu observed that the TCH became unusually quiet upon their arrival and suspected that news of their presence quickly spread through riders’ group chats.

Authorities were still able to apprehend violators and impound four vehicles and five motorcycles due to lack of proper documentation, including vehicle registration.

The operation followed a viral incident last Sunday, February 15, 2026, involving a rider who performed a “Superman” stunt while driving and ended up colliding with another rider due to reckless behavior.

Tiu’s office has filed an Alarm and Scandal charge against the rider, identified as Kylle Econas of Consolacion, Cebu. (AYB)