Ageless Enoveso tops anew

EIGHTY-THREE-YEAR-OLD Dory Enoveso did it again as she rolled to the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SugBU) Association’s Bowler of the Month title Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, at the SM Seaside Cebu Bowling & Leisure Center.

Enoveso produced a steady, pressure-proof final game of 182 pinfalls to outpace Rene Ceniza, who managed a 149, in the championship match.

The victory added another laurel to an already remarkable season for Enoveso: she captured the Bowler of the Month crown back in March and the Bowler of the Week diadem just recently on Oct. 19.

The road to the title was built on consistency. During the semifinal round, Enoveso posted a 196, enough to advance among the top six, while Ceniza led the semis with a blistering 209.

Rounding out the top six were Danny Sabang (195), Romy Mauro (188), Bebie Mauro (167) and Manny Bueno (165) — placements that ultimately translated into second through fifth runner-up

finishes, respectively.

Tournament play began with a five-game elimination series that featured 27 SugBU qualifiers.

Topnotchers in the eliminations included Mark Hodgkinson in Division A with a five-game total of 1,021, Sabang (992) and Ceniza (989). However, Hodgkinson later ceded his semifinal spot to Ceniza.

In Division B, Enoveso dominated with 944, followed by Bueno at 905. Division C was led by Bebie Mauro (958) and Romy Mauro (851).

Enoveso’s win is a reminder that the sport rewards technique, patience and experience as much as youth and power. At 83, she is piling up honors and showing that on any given day the veteran can still out-roll the field.

With the October event wrapped, SugBU officials and members are now gearing up for the calendared Sinulog Open on Jan. 19-26, 2026, which is expected to draw competitors from Luzon, the rest of the Visayas and Mindanao. / SC SPORTS