Ageless groove: 70-year-old grandma, Carbon market vendors embrace digital age

CURIOSITY knows no bounds, regardless of how old one becomes.

Meet the 70-year-old grandma from Mandaue City who’s breaking the internet with her light and happy dance videos.

Grooving to the upbeat tunes of the disco hit "Dayang-Dayang" and the viral TikTok Budots dance, Glenita Cudis proves that age is no barrier in keeping up in the fast-paced world of social media influencers.

Meanwhile, at Cebu's oldest public market, the Carbon Public Market, at least two elder vendors are embracing technology by accepting GCash payments from their customers.

Connection

Cudis said she’s already a senior citizen, but it feels like she’s not for when she dances, she forgets that she is one.