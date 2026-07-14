Agencies intensify traffic operations on Transcentral Highway

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will launch a joint operation along the Transcentral Highway (TCH) in the mountain barangays of Cebu City after authorities observed that riders have once again been gathering and engaging in reckless behavior at Red Cliff in Barangay Taptap.

On Sunday, July 12, 2026, a rider was killed after colliding with an oncoming vehicle.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rodulf Oriol, CCPO Deputy Director for Administration, said they will coordinate with the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU), Highway Patrol Group 7 (HPG 7), Land Transportation Office (LTO), and Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to conduct the operation.

“At present, the Cebu City Police Office is already coordinating with the TEU, together with personnel from the CCTO, HPG, and LTO 7, to conduct a joint operation in the area against vehicles, particularly those using illegal mufflers,” Oriol said in Cebuano.

Authorities will strictly enforce the city’s noise ordinance in the area following complaints from residents about the loud noise produced by motorcycles equipped with modified mufflers.

One of the objectives of the joint operation is to prevent further loss of life due to accidents caused by reckless riders.

Authorities have also received increasing complaints from residents along the TCH who say their rest has been disturbed at night by the noise of motorcycle exhausts passing through the area.

Cebu City has an existing ordinance regulating excessive noise, which authorities intend to strictly enforce.

It can be recalled that at around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2026, a motorcycle collided with a pickup vehicle.

The rider, who was declared dead on arrival at a private hospital in Cebu City, was identified as Jigger Teledorio Jayme, 27, a resident of Barangay Pundol, Balamban.

Witnesses said the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions.

The pickup, driven by Ramil Alindao Dico, 42, of Barangay Tayud, Consolacion, was heading toward Cebu City, while the motorcycle was traveling downhill toward Balamban.

However, upon reaching a curved section of the highway, the motorcycle reportedly failed to stay within its lane and overshot into the opposite lane being used by the pickup.

Jayme’s motorcycle was unable to recover and crashed into the left side of the oncoming vehicle.

The CCPO is urging motorists traveling along the TCH to avoid speeding, noting that many lives have already been lost in accidents in the area. (AYB)