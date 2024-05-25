Aghon strands 332 passengers in San Remigio

MORE than 300 passengers were seen milling about at the Hagnaya Passenger Terminal in the northern town of San Remigio, Cebu on Saturday morning, May 25, 2024.

According to the Cebu Port Authority, a total of 332 passengers were stranded after their trips were cancelled around 9 a.m.

Majority were traveling to either Bantayan Island or Masbate.

San Remigio was one of the towns along with Borbon, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Pilar, Poro, San Francisco, Tudela and Bogo City placed under Signal No. 1 by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration due to tropical depression Aghon.

The passengers were brought to the New San Remigio Sports Complex where they were given temporary shelter.

Several trips from the ports of Cebu City, Danao City, Consuelo, Poro, Kawit, Malaspascua and Maya were also cancelled due to the storm signal raised in northern Cebu.

Cebu Pacific Air and Philippine Airlines also canceled four and two flights, respectively, to Calbayog City, Samar; Siargao; and Tacloban City, Leyte.

However, no data was available on the number of passengers affected.

The low pressure area developed into tropical depression Aghon at 5 a.m.

According to Pagasa Mactan weather specialist Manny John Agbay, the tropical storm will later hit the southeastern section of Luzon, including Camarines Islands, Catanduanes, Albay and Sorsogon.

La Niña

Meanwhile, Agbay said the country can expect 16 typhoons this year, as the weather bureau anticipates a 69 percent chance of La Niña developing by July.

“The intensity of these typhoons is low, but a lot of tropical cyclones are expected to visit our country,” Agbay told SunStar Cebu in Cebuano.

Agbay said that as of Saturday, the Philippines was on La Niña Watch.

Climate models earlier suggested a 55 percent chance of La Niña developing by June, prompting the La Niña Watch.

According to the Pagasa website, La Niña is characterized by cooler sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. When conditions for La Niña development appear likely within the next six months, and the probability is 55 percent or higher, a La Niña Watch is issued.

“Pre-developing La Niña historically is characterized by below-normal rainfall; therefore, the possibility of a slight delay on the onset of rainy season is likely with the combined effects of the ongoing El Niño,” it said. / DPC