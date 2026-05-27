Agoda: Cebu is top summer destination for Vietnamese tourists

CEBU ranked first as the fastest-growing international summer destination for Vietnamese travelers, according to online travel platform Agoda.

Hanoi-based Viet Nam News reported that Agoda saw a significant rise in travel interest for the island in its latest accommodation search data.

Cebu is known for its white sand beaches, diving spots, and island hopping adventures, serving as a gateway to the rest of the Philippines and attracting travelers seeking tropical escapes and unique experiences.

Kaohsiung (Taiwan) ranked second, followed by Barcelona (Spain), Fujikawaguchiko (Japan), and Istanbul (Turkey), based on Agoda’s top 100 searches by Vietnamese travelers from January 1 to April 30, 2026, for stays from June 1 to July 31, compared to 2025, the report said. (CSL)